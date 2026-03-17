Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Short Interest Update

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,161,843 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the February 12th total of 7,258,793 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,071,941 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,071,941 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Codexis by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 51,454 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 74,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 57,254 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 54,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

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Codexis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. 530,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,080. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.83 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 62.47% and a negative return on equity of 90.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on Codexis in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

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Codexis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Codexis, Inc, headquartered in Redwood City, California, is a leading protein engineering company focused on the development of innovative enzyme solutions for pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and specialty chemical applications. The company’s proprietary directed evolution platform, CodeEvolver®, enables the rapid identification and optimization of enzymes with enhanced activity, selectivity and stability. By leveraging this technology, Codexis provides custom biocatalysts designed to improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Since its founding in 2002, Codexis has expanded its capabilities from early-stage research to commercial-scale production.

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