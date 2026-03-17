Maxele Advisors LLC Makes New $4.04 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Maxele Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Maxele Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 107,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $671.91 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $689.24 and a 200 day moving average of $679.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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