Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 63.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.21.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $183.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.25 and a 200-day moving average of $184.12. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $54,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,318,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,701,198.44. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,017,780 shares of company stock valued at $185,596,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management projected a massive AI-compute opportunity (Jensen Huang put potential Blackwell + Vera Rubin demand near $1 trillion through 2027), which re‑frames revenue runway and underpins upside for GPU and datacenter demand. CNBC: GTC $1T projection

Management projected a massive AI-compute opportunity (Jensen Huang put potential Blackwell + Vera Rubin demand near $1 trillion through 2027), which re‑frames revenue runway and underpins upside for GPU and datacenter demand. Positive Sentiment: New product and software launches at GTC (Vera Rubin architecture, Vera CPU, Dynamo inference OS, DLSS 5, and NemoClaw security for OpenClaw agents) expand NVIDIA’s addressable market beyond GPUs into CPUs, inference OS, graphics and agent/security stacks. These diversify revenue levers and support longer-term growth. Vera CPU press release

New product and software launches at GTC (Vera Rubin architecture, Vera CPU, Dynamo inference OS, DLSS 5, and NemoClaw security for OpenClaw agents) expand NVIDIA’s addressable market beyond GPUs into CPUs, inference OS, graphics and agent/security stacks. These diversify revenue levers and support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Broad ecosystem and customer wins (automakers adopting DRIVE Hyperion, Uber robotaxi plans, partners building Vera/Rubin-based AI factories and Omniverse integrations) signal pull-through for NVIDIA hardware and software across cloud, auto, robotics and enterprise. These announcements point to multi‑year capex tailwinds. Reuters: Uber robotaxi rollout

Broad ecosystem and customer wins (automakers adopting DRIVE Hyperion, Uber robotaxi plans, partners building Vera/Rubin-based AI factories and Omniverse integrations) signal pull-through for NVIDIA hardware and software across cloud, auto, robotics and enterprise. These announcements point to multi‑year capex tailwinds. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side support: Benchmark and other firms reiterated bullish ratings and raised/maintained price targets (Benchmark $250 PT highlighted), which helps sentiment and buy-side flows. Benzinga: Benchmark reiteration

Sell‑side support: Benchmark and other firms reiterated bullish ratings and raised/maintained price targets (Benchmark $250 PT highlighted), which helps sentiment and buy-side flows. Neutral Sentiment: Investor reaction to the $1T projection has been measured in some outlets — markets often wait for concrete order/backlog and cadence details before fully repricing long-term forecasts. Expect analysts to request more 2027 guidance and cash/deployment specifics. Finbold: investor reaction

Investor reaction to the $1T projection has been measured in some outlets — markets often wait for concrete order/backlog and cadence details before fully repricing long-term forecasts. Expect analysts to request more 2027 guidance and cash/deployment specifics. Neutral Sentiment: Gaming and consumer graphics catalyst (DLSS 5) is meaningful for GeForce franchise and ecosystem but less material to overall top-line compared with datacenter/inference revenue. It nonetheless strengthens NVIDIA’s platform moat. DLSS 5 release

Gaming and consumer graphics catalyst (DLSS 5) is meaningful for GeForce franchise and ecosystem but less material to overall top-line compared with datacenter/inference revenue. It nonetheless strengthens NVIDIA’s platform moat. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and sentiment risks remain — some analysts and outlets warn upside may already be baked in and want clearer 2027 financial targets and capex cadence; that raises the bar for follow‑through. Seeking Alpha: valuation risk

Valuation and sentiment risks remain — some analysts and outlets warn upside may already be baked in and want clearer 2027 financial targets and capex cadence; that raises the bar for follow‑through. Negative Sentiment: Persistent heavy insider selling and recent periods of large sales by major insiders can concern some investors about near-term share supply and sentiment even as fundamentals strengthen. Fool: insider selling

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.