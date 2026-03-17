Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Cap of $306.55 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $306.55 million and approximately $23.76 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $15.33 or 0.00020821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73,604.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.32 or 0.00643051 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 20,002,388 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency. Users are able to generate BSV through the process of mining. Bitcoin SV has a current supply of 20,002,228.125. The last known price of Bitcoin SV is 15.55342693 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 301 active market(s) with $24,976,580.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bsvblockchain.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

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