Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.249 per share on Monday, April 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a 10.2% increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL opened at C$80.19 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$52.77 and a one year high of C$100.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.39.

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Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, Hanes®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, ALLPRO¿, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, Bali®, Playtex®, Maidenform®, Bonds®, as well as Champion® which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S.

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