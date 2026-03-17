Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ ASO traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,208. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.06). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 6.27%.Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 47.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

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Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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