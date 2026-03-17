Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 15,009 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 135.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.2% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Oracle Stock Up 0.6%

ORCL opened at $155.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.00 and a 200-day moving average of $217.24. The company has a market capitalization of $448.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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