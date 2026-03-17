Simon’s Cat (CAT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.07 Million

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. Simon’s Cat has a market cap of $14.07 million and $2.57 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73,683.85 or 1.00107219 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Simon’s Cat

Simon’s Cat’s genesis date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,098,237,710,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,566,692,514,541 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simonscat.xyz. The Reddit community for Simon’s Cat is https://reddit.com/r/simonscat.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,098,237,710,443.85156052 with 7,566,692,514,540.81682913 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00000187 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $2,671,343.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simonscat.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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