Short Interest in Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSYWW) Decreases By 17.5%

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSYWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 26,041 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 12th total of 31,582 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,170 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,170 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Big Tree Cloud Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DSYWW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 3,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,780. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Big Tree Cloud has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
Big Tree Cloud Company Profile
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