Short Interest in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Decreases By 17.7%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,235,753 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 12th total of 1,501,696 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,320 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 119,320 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENGN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on enGene in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of enGene in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on enGene from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, enGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

enGene Trading Up 1.0%

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in enGene during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in enGene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in enGene by 383.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENGN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.23. 372,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,378. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $484.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.29. enGene has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that enGene will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About enGene

(Get Free Report)

enGene, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of gene‐based therapeutics for oncology. The company’s core technology is the EnGene Delivery Vehicle (EDV) platform, which employs nonliving, bacterially derived minicells to transport therapeutic payloads directly to tumor cells. By combining targeted delivery with potent payloads, enGene aims to improve the precision and efficacy of cancer treatments while reducing off‐target toxicity.

Through its EDV platform, enGene has advanced multiple therapeutic candidates into preclinical and clinical stages.

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