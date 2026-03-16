Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Update

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,778,303 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 12th total of 28,334,357 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,159,998 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,159,998 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Itau Unibanco Price Performance

ITUB traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.21. 21,070,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,446,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. Itau Unibanco has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Itau Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Itau Unibanco

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ITUB. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Itau Unibanco from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Itau Unibanco

About Itau Unibanco

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco SA (NYSE: ITUB) is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.