Financial Survey: TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) vs. Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST)

Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Foremost Clean Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of TMC the metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Risk & Volatility

Foremost Clean Energy has a beta of 6.13, meaning that its share price is 513% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foremost Clean Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 TMC the metals 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Foremost Clean Energy and TMC the metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TMC the metals has a consensus price target of $11.38, suggesting a potential upside of 86.78%. Given TMC the metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Foremost Clean Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Foremost Clean Energy and TMC the metals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foremost Clean Energy N/A N/A -$2.60 million ($0.33) -6.55 TMC the metals N/A N/A -$81.94 million ($0.77) -7.91

TMC the metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Foremost Clean Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Foremost Clean Energy and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foremost Clean Energy N/A -16.43% -15.15% TMC the metals N/A -6,267.63% -96.64%

Summary

Foremost Clean Energy beats TMC the metals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foremost Clean Energy

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Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on July 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About TMC the metals

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

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