First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,843 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 12th total of 27,757 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,106 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,106 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FID. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $876,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 68.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC now owns 236,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.3%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.00. 12,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,448. The company has a market capitalization of $135.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth. FID was launched on Aug 23, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

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