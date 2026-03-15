SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,470,936 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the February 12th total of 5,006,897 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,696 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,696 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. 4,280,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,346. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1063 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

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