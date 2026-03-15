iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,342 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the February 12th total of 17,339 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,734 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,734 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,157,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 89.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,834,000 after purchasing an additional 42,734 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $133.98. 52,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,971. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.24 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $99.48 and a 12 month high of $143.18.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

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