VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) Short Interest Up 30.7% in February

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,822 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the February 12th total of 2,159 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA LFEQ traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $52.53. 241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a market cap of $26.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Get VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 115,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF

The VanEck Long\u002FFlatTrend ETF (LFEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses technical signals to determine an allocation between the S&P 500 and US Treasury bills. The fund may use ETFs for equity exposure. LFEQ was launched on Oct 4, 2017 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.