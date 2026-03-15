Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,130 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the February 12th total of 2,858 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,775 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,775 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.4%

VCLN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.77. 464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.12.

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Institutional Trading of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 57,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $198,000.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (VCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in clean energy companies from around the world. VCLN was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

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