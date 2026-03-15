YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMCY) Short Interest Up 23.4% in February

YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,273,770 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 12th total of 1,032,253 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,121 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,121 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SMCY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. 919,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $25.00.
YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.0728 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8,458.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF
About YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF
The YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF (SMCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Super Micro Computer Inc stock (SMCI) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys SMCY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.
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