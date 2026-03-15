Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Short Interest Update

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 104,564 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the February 12th total of 80,195 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,533 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 51,533 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.41. 47,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,542. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16. The stock has a market cap of $709.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00.

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Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

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