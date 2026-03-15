Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Grows By 49.3%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,374 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the February 12th total of 920 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,038 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,038 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:EES traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.70. 12,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,638. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $637.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26.

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Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 4,996.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 210,332 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,997,000. TopTier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,411,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 57.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 61,060 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market. The Index consists of the companies in the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Earnings Index after the 500 largest companies have been removed.

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