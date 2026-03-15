Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Short Interest Up 26.8% in February

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,848,021 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the February 12th total of 10,920,858 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,292,283 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,292,283 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of SHLS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. 2,617,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,594,780. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.77. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $11.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

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Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $148.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.52 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 7.06%.Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $56,120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,753,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685,515 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1,493.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,331,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,819,000 after buying an additional 5,934,223 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,095,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,776,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,713 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHLS

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc is a leading provider of electrical balance-of-system (BOS) solutions for the solar energy industry. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including junction boxes, combiner boxes, cable assemblies, power distribution units and monitoring systems. These components are critical to interconnecting photovoltaic modules, optimizing energy output and ensuring safe, reliable performance across solar installations.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Shoals has grown its manufacturing and operations footprint to serve customers around the globe.

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