Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) and Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Financial Survey

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vincerx Pharma and Eagle Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vincerx Pharma N/A N/A -$40.16 million ($5.31) 0.00 Eagle Pharmaceuticals $257.55 million 0.02 $35.64 million $1.18 0.29

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Eagle Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Vincerx Pharma. Vincerx Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vincerx Pharma N/A -248.33% -132.73% Eagle Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Vincerx Pharma and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

44.0% of Vincerx Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Vincerx Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vincerx Pharma has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats Vincerx Pharma on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vincerx Pharma

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Vincerx Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

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Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Its product candidates also include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium to treat organophosphate exposure; PEMFEXY, a ready-to-use/dilute liquid form of pemetrexed for non-small cell lung cancer and mesothelioma; EA-114 (fulvestrant) for HR+/HER- breast cancer; and Vasopressin injection, which is indicated to enhance blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Combioxin, SA for the development and commercialization rights to CAL02, an antitoxin agent for the treatment of severe pneumonia in combination with traditional antibacterial drugs; and AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH for the commercial rights of Landiolol, a novel therapeutic product candidate for the short-term reduction of ventricular rate in patients with supraventricular tachycardia, including atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter. It has a strategic collaboration with Tyme Technologies, Inc. for the development of SM-88 to treat breast cancer (HR+/HER2-) and high-risk metastatic sarcomas. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

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