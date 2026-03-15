Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX) Short Interest Down 41.3% in February

Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,393,320 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the February 12th total of 2,374,781 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,836 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 299,836 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Scienture in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Scienture in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Scienture to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scienture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

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Scienture Trading Down 8.4%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scienture

Scienture stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,787. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. Scienture has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scienture stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX – Free Report) by 264.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Scienture worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scienture Company Profile

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Scienture Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health services and pharmaceutical products. It focuses on addressing underserved patients and indications through novel product concepts and innovation. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Lutz, FL.

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