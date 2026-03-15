T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Short Interest Down 21.9% in February

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 35,610 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 12th total of 45,581 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,832 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,832 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSPA. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Skyview Financial Group LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 682,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,187,000 after purchasing an additional 74,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 648,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 202,349 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

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T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TSPA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $43.89.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

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