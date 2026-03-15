Short Interest in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) Increases By 23.7%

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 18,026 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 12th total of 14,572 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,028 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,028 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. ANB Bank acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund by 5,341.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 27,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund alerts:

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DTH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 47,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,032. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39. WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $565.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.66.

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted Index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree DEFA Index. At the Index measurement date, companies within the WisdomTree DEFA Index with market capitalizations of at least $200 million and average daily trading volumes of at least $200,000 for the prior three months are ranked by dividend yield.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.