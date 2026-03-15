Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,398 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the February 12th total of 13,087 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,441 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,441 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of EVIM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,507. Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $54.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08.

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Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.1382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVIM. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (EVIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund aims for an average portfolio duration between three and eight years EVIM was launched on Oct 16, 2023 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

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