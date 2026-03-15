PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) & Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mexco Energy has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Mexco Energy and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 18.73% 7.57% 6.94% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $6.92 million 3.58 $1.35 million $0.60 20.17 PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

This table compares Mexco Energy and PetroQuest Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mexco Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats PetroQuest Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexco Energy

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Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,768 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

About PetroQuest Energy

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PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

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