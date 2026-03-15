Aquatic Capital Management LLC Buys 549,456 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 208.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,456 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up 0.7% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $39,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Trade Desk by 75.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

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Trade Desk Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $91.45.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $846.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 15.31%.The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 50,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $1,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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