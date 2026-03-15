Aquatic Capital Management LLC Sells 89,772 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Aquatic Capital Management LLC cut its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,772 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $17,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 363.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lumentum to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,849 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.48, for a total transaction of $2,596,542.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,402.36. This trade represents a 44.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $47,580,182. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Lumentum Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of LITE stock opened at $622.50 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $783.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.