Aquatic Capital Management LLC Makes New $26.59 Million Investment in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2026

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULUFree Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 149,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.2% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 81.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.7% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $157.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.39. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $156.64 and a 12 month high of $348.50.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULUGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on lululemon athletica from $174.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $303.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,872. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULUFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

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