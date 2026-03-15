Aquatic Capital Management LLC Makes New $26.59 Million Investment in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 149,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.2% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 81.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.7% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

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lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $157.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.39. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $156.64 and a 12 month high of $348.50.

Key Stories Impacting lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on lululemon athletica from $174.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $303.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,872. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

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