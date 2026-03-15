Aquatic Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,996 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $20,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 75.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 57.7% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 47,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $4,422,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,486. This represents a 62.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 56,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $5,099,565.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,072 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,134.08. The trade was a 19.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,635. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.6%

OTIS opened at $83.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.28. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $82.47 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OTIS

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis’s business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

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