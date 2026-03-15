500,280 Shares in Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN Acquired by Alua Capital Management LP

Alua Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,532,000. Churchill Downs comprises about 3.3% of Alua Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alua Capital Management LP owned about 0.72% of Churchill Downs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

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Churchill Downs Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $86.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.72. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $118.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 13.09%.The firm had revenue of $665.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHDN

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a leading American entertainment and gaming company best known for operating the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the annual Kentucky Derby. Beyond its signature thoroughbred racing venue, the company manages a diversified portfolio of live racing facilities, casinos, and off-track betting operations. Its services encompass pari-mutuel wagering, historical horse racing machines, and online betting through its TwinSpires platform, reaching horse racing and sports betting enthusiasts nationwide.

In its live racing segment, Churchill Downs oversees a network of racetracks and racing festivals, offering year-round events in multiple states.

Further Reading

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