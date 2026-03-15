American Family Investments Inc. Sells 323,017 Shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. $BOW

American Family Investments Inc. lowered its position in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,017 shares during the quarter. Bowhead Specialty makes up about 6.7% of American Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. American Family Investments Inc. owned about 14.34% of Bowhead Specialty worth $127,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,525,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,244,000 after purchasing an additional 536,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,746,000 after purchasing an additional 404,199 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,412,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,192,000 after purchasing an additional 597,191 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 40.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 425,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 123,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 381,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Bowhead Specialty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

Shares of BOW opened at $22.55 on Friday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $739.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of -1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Bowhead Specialty had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.75%.The company had revenue of $151.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

See Also

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