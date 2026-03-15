Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,296 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. waypoint wealth counsel grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 2.2% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Qualcomm by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its position in Qualcomm by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,898.71. This trade represents a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,198. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $129.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.36. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is 73.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

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Qualcomm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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