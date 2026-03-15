Ampersand Capital Group L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Ampersand Capital Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 17.8% of Ampersand Capital Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ampersand Capital Group L.P.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $39,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
MercadoLibre Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,670.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,996.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,117.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,631.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,725.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre
Key Stories Impacting MercadoLibre
Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators still point to MELI’s long track record of “monster” growth and say the stock looks cheaper on valuation metrics versus its historical multiple, which supports a longer‑term recovery thesis. The Latin American Stock Delivering Monster Growth at a Record-Low Valuation
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst positioning remains skewed positive (many buy/strong‑buy ratings and a substantially higher consensus price target), creating a potential catalyst for a rebound if sentiment stabilizes — but that gap also highlights downside risk while catalysts play out. MercadoLibre’s $2,100 Price Target: Can MELI Recover From Its 17% Monthly Slide?
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan downgraded MELI from Overweight to Neutral and cut its price target (from $2,650 to $2,100), explicitly flagging margin pressures and reducing its bullish stance — a primary driver of the recent selloff. MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Plummets 7% as JPMorgan Abandons Bullish Stance
- Negative Sentiment: MercadoLibre’s plan to invest ~$3.4B in Argentina (expanding logistics, fintech and hiring) is growth‑oriented but raises near‑term margin and cash‑flow concerns; investors are weighing capex upside vs immediate profit pressure. MercadoLibre’s Argentina Bet Expands Logistics And Fintech But Tests Margins
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical risk (intensifying U.S.‑Israeli conflict with Iran) has hit growth names and specifically pressured MELI shares in recent sessions as investors move to de‑risk. Why MercadoLibre (MELI) Shares Are Sliding Today
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term sentiment also reflects recent earnings dynamics (an EPS miss vs. estimates despite strong revenue growth) and analysts’ margin concerns, magnifying downside after the downgrade and headlines. Here’s Why MercadoLibre (MELI) Fell More Than Broader Market
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.
Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.
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