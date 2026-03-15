Coupang, Inc. $CPNG is Altimeter Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Altimeter Capital Management LP reduced its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,024,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408,114 shares during the period. Coupang accounts for about 4.3% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Altimeter Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.55% of Coupang worth $322,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Coupang by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 46,947,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,717,000 after acquiring an additional 333,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Coupang by 7.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,153,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 343.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,595,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147,432 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Coupang by 0.4% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 24,833,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,629,000 after purchasing an additional 89,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth $587,186,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

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Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 153.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $34.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coupang had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $63,277.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,907.52. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Mehta acquired 3,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $56,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 52,978,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,631,169.52. The trade was a 6.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 7,350,104 shares of company stock worth $136,566,051 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Key Coupang News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coupang this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Neil Mehta bought a total of ~7.35 million CPNG shares across March 11–13 (~$18.40–$18.68 per share), representing roughly $136.5M of purchases and boosting his stake to ~55.3M shares — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the stock. Read More. Read More.

Director Neil Mehta bought a total of ~7.35 million CPNG shares across March 11–13 (~$18.40–$18.68 per share), representing roughly $136.5M of purchases and boosting his stake to ~55.3M shares — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the stock. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ reactions after Q4 are mixed — some note improving revenue growth but others highlight margin/earnings pressure and differing price targets, leaving near-term sentiment uncertain. Read More. Read More.

Analysts’ reactions after Q4 are mixed — some note improving revenue growth but others highlight margin/earnings pressure and differing price targets, leaving near-term sentiment uncertain. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights elevated investor attention and mixed valuation signals — some argue recent share weakness creates an undervaluation opportunity, while others point to execution risks. Read More. Read More.

Market commentary highlights elevated investor attention and mixed valuation signals — some argue recent share weakness creates an undervaluation opportunity, while others point to execution risks. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near-term headwinds remain: recent quarterly results missed consensus on EPS and revenue, margins are thin and the stock trades below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages with a high trailing P/E, which can keep downward pressure absent clearer improvement in fundamentals. (Reference: analyst coverage and company Q4 commentary linked above.)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPNG. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Coupang from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coupang from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPNG

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

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