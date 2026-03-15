BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Down 23.4% in February

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 51,954 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the February 12th total of 67,815 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,569 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 54,569 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Down 1.2%

BDOUY opened at $20.32 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31.

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BDO Unibank Company Profile

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BDO Unibank, Inc (OTCMKTS: BDOUY) is a universal bank in the Philippines providing a full range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate, and institutional clients. As one of the country’s largest banks by assets, BDO offers commercial banking, lending, deposit products, credit cards, cash management, and remittance services. The bank also delivers specialized solutions in corporate finance, project finance, and agricultural lending.

In addition to core banking operations, BDO maintains robust treasury and trust divisions that handle foreign exchange, money market transactions, and fiduciary services.

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