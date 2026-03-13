SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Alfred West, Jr. Sells 7,447 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred West, Jr. sold 7,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $590,249.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 6,875,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,974,560.58. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SEI Investments Stock Up 2.1%

SEIC traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.85. 372,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,388. SEI Investments Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.63.

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SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $607.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 60.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 45.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $3,886,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

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SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI’s technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company’s core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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