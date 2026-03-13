Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $7.64. Sino Land shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 397 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sino Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Sino Land Stock Performance

Sino Land Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92.

(Get Free Report)

Sino Land Company Limited is a Hong Kong–based property developer and a core member of the privately held Sino Group, which was founded in 1971. The company is publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and its American Depositary Receipt trades on the OTC market under the symbol SNLAY. Over several decades, Sino Land has established itself as one of the city’s leading real estate firms, leveraging the resources and development experience of its parent group.

The company’s primary activities encompass property development, investment and asset management across a diverse portfolio of residential, office, retail and industrial projects.

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