Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 330,524 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the February 12th total of 209,287 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 155,018 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 155,018 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Innovation Ltd Panacea sold 80,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $488,962.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,324,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,039,387.22. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.28. 132,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.44. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. New Street Research set a $6.00 target price on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atara Biotherapeutics

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel T-cell immunotherapies to transform the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Atara leverages its proprietary off-the-shelf allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-directed T-cell platform to generate engineered cell therapies designed to target EBV-driven malignancies and immune-mediated disorders.

The company’s lead product candidate, tabelecleucel, is an off-the-shelf, EBV-specific T-cell therapy in clinical development for the treatment of EBV-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (PTLD) and other EBV-associated cancers.

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