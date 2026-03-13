Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Drops By 61.1%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,798 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the February 12th total of 14,893 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,095 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 186,095 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beneficient Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:BENFW traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 14,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,634. Beneficient has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

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About Beneficient

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Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENFW) is a global specialty finance company that provides non-dilutive, senior secured lending solutions to corporate and institutional clients. Focused on the middle‐market segment, the firm structures bespoke credit facilities that enable companies to fund growth initiatives, acquisitions and working capital needs without diluting equity interests. Beneficient’s transaction sizes typically range from tens of millions to several hundred million dollars, tailored to the specific requirements of each borrower.

The company’s product suite includes asset-based lending, cash-flow financing and cross-border credit solutions.

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