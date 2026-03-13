Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 180,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 93,491 shares.The stock last traded at $52.2950 and had previously closed at $53.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBKDY shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Erste Group Bank Price Performance

About Erste Group Bank

The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

(Get Free Report)

Erste Group Bank AG is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna that operates as a universal bank serving retail, corporate and institutional customers. The group offers a broad range of financial services including deposit-taking, lending, mortgage financing, payment and transaction banking, and wealth management. Erste Group also provides capital markets services, corporate and investment banking solutions, and a range of insurance and pension-linked products through partnerships and subsidiary operations.

Erste Group maintains a significant regional presence beyond Austria, with operations across several Central and Eastern European countries.

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