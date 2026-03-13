Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 180,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 93,491 shares.The stock last traded at $52.2950 and had previously closed at $53.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBKDY shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Erste Group Bank
Erste Group Bank Price Performance
About Erste Group Bank
Erste Group Bank AG is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna that operates as a universal bank serving retail, corporate and institutional customers. The group offers a broad range of financial services including deposit-taking, lending, mortgage financing, payment and transaction banking, and wealth management. Erste Group also provides capital markets services, corporate and investment banking solutions, and a range of insurance and pension-linked products through partnerships and subsidiary operations.
Erste Group maintains a significant regional presence beyond Austria, with operations across several Central and Eastern European countries.
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