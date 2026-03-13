Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERAS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Erasca from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Erasca from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Erasca in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Erasca in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Erasca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

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Erasca Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of ERAS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,749,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,812. Erasca has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Erasca news, General Counsel Ebun Garner sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,174.84. This trade represents a 82.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shannon Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Erasca by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Erasca

(Get Free Report)

Erasca, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company focuses on small molecule therapeutics that target critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and survival, with a primary emphasis on inhibitors of the MAPK pathway. Erasca’s approach is designed to deliver oral, targeted therapies that address both oncogene‐driven and immuno‐oncology indications, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.

Erasca’s pipeline comprises multiple development candidates, including small molecule inhibitors engineered to disrupt key nodes in cancer cell signaling.

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