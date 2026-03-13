Orion Digital (NASDAQ:ORIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion Digital (NASDAQ:ORIO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orion Digital had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million.

Orion Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORIO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 21,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,688. Orion Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get Orion Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Orion Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Orion Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Orion Digital

(Get Free Report)

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.