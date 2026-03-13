Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 549480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.38 price objective on Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.59.

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Enterprise Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of C$86.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of C$10.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enterprise Group

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Enterprise Group Inc is an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. Its focus is specialty equipment rentals. The company has a fleet of trucks and heavy equipment to provide rental services for heavy equipment, flameless heating units and oilfield site service infrastructure throughout Western Canada.

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