Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Price Down 11% – Here’s Why

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report) shares were down 11% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 and last traded at GBX 6.23. Approximately 490,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 835% from the average daily volume of 52,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Stock Down 11.0%

The firm has a market cap of £14.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.89.

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About Symphony Environmental Technologies

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Symphony Environmental is a world leader in the development of plastic additives and masterbatches to enhance plastic products.

Our leading brands are d2w biodegradable plastic technology, developed to make ordinary plastic self-destruct and become biodegradable in the same way as nature’s wastes, if it should escape collection and end up as litter. Much faster than ordinary plastic so that it does not cause long term harm in the environment.

Our protective technologies provide cost-effective protection to products and surfaces in applications as diverse as food packaging and processing to flame retardants, insecticides and pest control.

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