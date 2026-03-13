Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,669,951 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the February 12th total of 10,042,527 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,251,337 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,251,337 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,611,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average of $74.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $75.23.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
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