Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Trading 4.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.59 and last traded at $46.3760. 1,752,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,072,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

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Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Terns Pharmaceuticals

The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.87 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83.

In related news, CEO Amy L. Burroughs sold 71,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $2,718,015.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 138,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,985.60. The trade was a 33.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emil Kuriakose sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $44,548.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,578.05. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 155,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,597 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $42,807,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $181,800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $136,496,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $123,026,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small‐molecule therapies for the treatment of chronic liver diseases and other serious conditions. The company’s research and development efforts center on novel mechanisms of action designed to address the underlying causes of progressive liver disorders, including inflammation, fibrosis and metabolic dysregulation. By advancing targeted compounds that can be administered orally, Terns aims to offer patients more convenient and effective treatment options compared to injectable or biologic therapies.

The company’s pipeline features several candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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