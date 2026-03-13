Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Director Richard Baldridge Sells 10,440 Shares

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) Director Richard Baldridge sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $1,365,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,683. This trade represents a 34.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of Ducommun stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $125.93. 85,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,312. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 1.03. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $140.02.

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Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.42 million. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 842,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,134,000 after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ducommun by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,070 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 626,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,777,000 after buying an additional 38,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,720,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 319,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,420,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

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About Ducommun

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Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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