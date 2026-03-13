Bollore (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Bollore S.A. (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 304,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 534% from the previous session’s volume of 48,106 shares.The stock last traded at $5.09 and had previously closed at $5.15.

Bollore Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51.

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About Bollore

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Bolloré is a diversified French conglomerate active across transportation and logistics, energy storage and systems, and communications. The company operates through subsidiaries that offer freight forwarding, port operations, and supply chain management services, serving industries ranging from automotive and industrial to retail and healthcare. Its logistics arm, Bolloré Logistics, maintains a network of offices and logistics platforms in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas, supporting import, export and customs services.

In energy storage, Bolloré has developed advanced lithium metal polymer (LMP) battery technology under its Blue Solutions division.

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